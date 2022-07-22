A 22-year-old Ghanaian student has been found lifeless in an unregistered Mercedes Benz

Kwabena Asumadu, as his name goes, has been known to own a fleet of flashy cars & a mansion

Some sources close to the 22-year-old have alleged that he was involved in some undercover businesses and shortchanged his clients

Kwabena Asumadu, a 22-year-old student at Oyoko School of Dispensing Optics has been found lifeless after being reportedly gunned down by unknown assailants.

According to Adomonline.com, the deceased was found in his unregistered Mercedes-Benz at Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, after he dropped off a friend and was returning to his place of abode at Offinso.

Some sources including Ghanacelebrities.com have alleged that the young man is into fraud and was shot multiple times by some of the people he duped to make his riches.

Photos of the 22-year-old Kwabena Asumadu who is deceased Photo credit: @Nana Wan

Source: Facebook

"He already acquired a mansion with a swimming pool and owned numerous luxurious cars in his early twenties. Collins was a fraud boy who withdrew cash from illegal transactions and was given a cut. But this time, he decided to take everything summing up to £250k," a report indicated.

The account of a close friend

Addai Derick, a close friend of the 22-year-old told Citinews that that he has been shocked by the news as he has no idea why anyone would want to take the young man's life.

According to Derick, Kwabena was a calm young man who hardly had any arguments with people and was always quick to apologize whenever he offended others.

