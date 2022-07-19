An unsuspecting Ghanaian lady called Abigail Dewi lost GH₵7,000 to a scam on Instagram

According to Abigail, it all started with a lady contacting her to become her friend from California in the U.S.

The lady pretended to have sent gadgets to Ghana for Sophia and that's how it all began

Abigail Dewi, a young Ghanaian lady has recounted a bitter experience of how she was scammed a whopping GH₵7,000 by an Instagram account.

According to her, it all started when an account supposedly belonging to a lady messaged her privately on Instagram being all friendly and sweet.

After a while, the lady told Abigail that she works abroad and has loads of gadgets to give out because her company gives them new electronic devices including laptops every six months.

Abigail Dewi Narrating How She Was Scammed Online

Source: UGC

"She told me that a delivery company in Ghana will send me the package in Ghana and she will pay all the charges herself so I don't have to pay anything," Abigail indicated.

Finding out they were fake

The sad young lady further revealed that when she checked out the company online, everything seemed legitimate and she was extremely happy about the package she was going to get.

However, charges kept piling up when the delivery agents contacted Abigail with different demands before sending the package.

"They are using different tricks to take us down. The name is Adex Delivery Company. I stopped sending them the money when a MOMO agent I was patronizing alerted me that they were fake," Abigail sadly narrated in the video.

