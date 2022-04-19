A young man named Khalid fell victim to a catfish who posed as a woman named Liz whom he had been communicating with online for three months

He developed a deep connection with the the "woman” and offered to buy her an Apple series 7 watch for her birthday

Khalid said although he had his suspicions about his interactions with Liz, he felt betrayed and backstabbed to learn that he fell for someone who didn’t exist

A young man identified only as Khalid (@cameljockee) took to Twitter to share a story of how he was scammed by his online love interest after buying "her" an Apple series 7 watch and sending money.

Khalid shared screenshots showing how he had been speaking to a supposed young woman named Liz and offered to buy her something for her birthday. After much back-and-forth, Liz decided on an Apple watch. Khalid offered to get her the series 7, much to her delight.

A man was scammed by a fake Twitter account posing as a woman named Liz. Image: @cameljockee/Twitter

However, after the purchase, it soon came to Khalid’s attention that he was as scammed as Liz shared a post about how she started a Twitter account as an experiment to prove how easy it was to get money and gifts from men on Twitter just by "being a girl". She also revealed that her college tuition was taken care of as a result of men gladly giving her money.

A heartbroken Khalid has since created a GoFundMe page, reaching out to the greater public to help him raise some of the money he lost during his three-month interactions with Liz.

“In January, I got approached by a nice looking female who went by Liz, or “Morantswife.” We talked every day, all day long. I knew everything about her family, the issues she lived with, all her scummy ex-boyfriends, and most importantly her heart.

“She was the sweetest girl I have ever talked to. We spent hours talking about meeting up and hanging out, and I was really looking forward to it. However, I was always suspicious why she would never give me her snap and Instagram, but I ended up believing her excuses. Since she became one of the most important people in my life, I decided to buy her something for her birthday,” he wrote.

The young man said a few days after the birthday gift, Liz was exposed for being a catfish.

“I feel betrayed and backstabbed. I feel stupid and ashamed to admit I started catching deep feelings for someone who didn’t exist. I don’t know what I was thinking, please help me get 3 months of my life back. Any donation helps.”

Social media reacts

Online users had a field day with the post:

@Scoutinho5 wrote”

“Don’t bother picking up online, kids, try your chance in real life, it’s far more effective and rewarding.”

@HanaHoops said:

“You could’ve sent me one, I’m a real girl at least.”

@Jari2Fly commented:

“You even put a Gofundme man ah nah.”

@Kxdolol replied:

“Damnn, she got the wrong watch tho. 45mm is actually a big screen. Everyone gets 40mm. Can’t you cancel the order or tell apple that it got stolen or something?”

