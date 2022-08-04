Jeff Beaver became a social media sensation after he was enlisted by her daughter, Emily Beaver, to model her stylish crochet designs

The 53-year-old wore the crop tops happily as he sought to help her baby girl sell her product line, LoveBeave online

Emily, who had also included her mum Amy Beaver, could see a rise in sales which even enabled her to quit her primary job

A father, 53, happily wears her daughter's crochet designs as he shows his total support for her work.

Jeff Beaver modelling her daughter's crochet designs. Photo: Daily Mail.

Jeff Beaver dons the stylish crochet designs by her daughter Emily Beaver to sell her work online.

Quality family time

Emily, who runs her own fashion line, LoveBeav has been crocheting since 2015, but business was not good.

It was until she included her parents in the marketing strategy that her business picked, as she told Good Morning America.

"My dad has never been afraid to look silly, especially if he's having fun doing it, so there was never any hesitation on his part. The most important thing for me and my parents is that we are spending quality time laughing and enjoying what we are doing. We could care less what other people think about how silly it might look," the 28-year-old said.

Dad enlisted for modelling

Emily enlisted her father to model after a clip of her mum, Amy Beaver, modelling her designs went viral.

"Why not try including dad, as well? The internet totally ate it up and every time I included my parents, I knew that there was something special about the concept of a family wearing crochet tops together," the entrepreneur said.

Her parents' support enabled her to resign from her primary job and make her side hustle the main job.

Emily boasts of nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and over 28,000 followers on Instagram.

Popular family

She has partnered with her dream companies, some of the biggest organisations she bought materials from.

The businesswoman added her parents were very popular, and that some recognised them during a festival.

She is proud of the Arkansas-based family, which has brought them together and added flavour to their relationship.

