A Ghanaian man is being praised on social media for parenting his daughter all by himself for 18 years

In a post, @norbertkdadson shared that it took a lot of courage, sacrifice, hard work, and guidance among other things to succeed at raising his child

An elated Ghanaian young father has recently got many people talking after opening his parenting journey.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @norbertkdadson had him sharing that he has been able to successfully parent his daughter for 18 years and that fills him with a lot of joy.

@norbertkdadson revealed in his post that his parenting years has been filled with a lot of guidance, hard work, courage and sacrifice among other things.

His actual post read;

You will never understand the level of joy that fills me up at this moment. 18 yrs of single parenting, a decision I made for which I lived by, 18yrs of guidance, 18yrs of hard work, 18yrs of sacrifice, 18 yrs of courage, 18yrs of everything in between and 18yrs of trusting God.

The young father's post got a lot of people reacting online. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close 1,600 retweets with 90 quote tweets and 14,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mistameister celebrated him:

Well done my G. I’m sure u started without the grey hairs lol

@MutomboDaPoet commented:

Like I for born early chale.

@khaybillz replied:

You got my follow boss.The person you’ve nurtured. I know her from my days at John Teye, not knowing as in friends but something from afar. And I can say she’s got a great personality. And to even think about the fact that you raised her alone. Incredibly perfect, God bless you

From @Ozy_bekee:

Kudos to you, my dad did it with 3 children. I am so proud of fathers like you

@Delamartinez1

Wow!!, this is awesome. I think I gotta focus on my daughter too after seeing this tweet

