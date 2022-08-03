A young lady who is an albino has narrated how her mother took care of her and ensured she never had dark spots

The lady said that she was kept mostly indoors till she was 11 years old as the doctor advised against exposure to sunlight at a tender age

According to her, a family's car always took her to school and she was not allowed to play during breaks with other kids

A young Nigerian lady known as Angel Egeonu on TikTok has made a video to reveal how she has been able to maintain her skin as an albino in Nigeria.

To protect her light skin from the harshness of the weather, the lady said that her parents ensured she never played outside like normal children.

The albino lady said that her mother also did not allow her wear black. Photo source: TikTok/Angel Egeonu

My mother made it 11 years

As a way to keep her away from sunlight, they always drove her to and from school. While she was a student as a kid, Egeonu stated that she could not play outside because of the light from the sun.

That was not all, the lady added that she was not allowed to wear black as the colour easily attracts light. Though their family doctor advised that she stays away from sunlight till 10, her mother added one year

According to her, her parents also bought her an expensive cream that tanned her skin. Many people who reacted to her video said they would really want to know more about how she survived having dark spots.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

muhamedsesay3 wondered:

"Are your parents albinos or only one of them?"

Valentine Odo425 said:

"you are beautiful."

stanleyyero said:

"Am telling you ,u are the cutest I have ever seen."

Rolins J said:

"my niece has a blue eyes, her skin is just like yours and she will be 2years this year."

She replied:

"wow, please take good care of her it's quite difficult to maintain this skin type."

Magicchops said:

"Your Mum did a good Job."

Twins with different skin colours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Nigerian twins who have two different skin colours spoke about the attention they received since their photos trended on social media.

In an interview, one of them said people wondered if they were switched at birth, asking her father to go conduct a DNA test.

The albino of the twins is called Taiwo, while the dark-skinned one is named Kehinde. Taiwo revealed that when their mother was told she would have twins, she fainted.

