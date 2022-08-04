A video of a lady laughing at a man who works as a phone repairer has sparked mixed reactions on social media

According to the lady, the man had asked her out at a club a day before and even sprayed her money

While recording him without his knowledge at his workplace, the lady contemplated going to say hi to him to embarrass him

A lady has come under fire for mocking a phone repairer who asked her out.

The lady had shared on TikTok a video of the man at his phone repair stand and revealed how he had asked her out at a club a day before.

They had met at a club a day before. Photo Credit: TikTok/@marisbems

According to her, he not only asked her out but sprayed money on her at the club and eventually collected her number.

She said he was faking being a rich fellow and laughed at the thought of going closer to say hi to him at work.

The lady laughed throughout as she recorded the man unbeknownst to him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ifystone said:

"He be big boy oooo. How much you think office boys dey earn in a day? Respect to him ooo. He dey spray randomly."

Uba Onwuchekwa said:

"He lied because he didn't want to lose u. repairing phones is way better than cyber fraud and robbery. just go say hi to him, have a little chat and.."

BRAVO said:

"I work as Phone engineer and my girl enjoy it. That what I used to feed my mum and send my self to school. And paying bills."

Segs said:

"Thats my guy any day.

"Did you spend and can you afford what he spent.

"He's a big boy and proud of his work and not ashame.

"You better embrace reality."

thelmaeloka said:

"Una no even ask wetin she dey do for club , abi d boi no better pass her."

