A little boy has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy after he was spotted driving a car on a road

A stunned man who recorded the lad with the car said the boy drove it from the house to buy water with it

Despite his young age, the kid drove the whip like a professional and had some young passengers with him in it, including a girl in the front seat

A video of a little boy driving a car himself like someone who is of legal age has got many talking.

A man who captured the boy driving the whip expressed surprise and enquired who gave him the car.

He had a girl in the front seat. Photo Credit: TikTok/@original_aikay

Source: UGC

The kid seemed to have muttered an inaudible response.

In the TikTok clip, he manned the steering and moved the ride like trained personnel, much to the amazement of onlookers.

A caption on the clip explained that the boy drove the car from the house to buy water. Young passengers were spotted in the car, including a girl who took the front seat.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Odowgu Gaga said:

"The day I went to driving school was the day I saw a 8 years old boy driving in one of the village."

3b3fa_millions said:

"It's no big deal. he just need a car of his size and a license. the rest is everyday training and balling... He's got real talent."

Nana Yaw Mensah II said:

"I started mine at the age of 5...and now i can drive tanker cars ...my parents didnt know tho..nka den go burial me."

OMI_123 said:

"Wooow and look at my gender too, sitting confidently like there is no tomorrow. my husband will say 'women and 4 tires''

Guillit Mawulolo Decade said:

"E carry girl too. You for watch that boy ooo."

DjPayola said:

"What amazes me is the fact that the car is manual but not automatic.... Herrrhh."

Source: Legit.ng