A little girl gave her father an unwanted haircut while he was napping and the evidence was caught on camera

Benjamin Elijah, the dad, shared the clip on social media showing the world what he had been through

The people of the internet were torn by the video and let the father know that he has patients of a saint

Small children do things with the purest of insertions, however, they are not always well received. One dad got a haircut while he was sleeping that he did not ask for and the evidence has gone viral on social media.

Benjamin Elijah had his dreads cut off by his young daughter and the whole world got to see it. Image: Instagram / Benjamin Elijah

Often kids are caught cutting their own, or their siblings, hair… but cutting their parents is something you do not see often. Shame, this father had his pride and joy cut from his head – his dreads.

Instagram user Benjamin Elijah shared a clip showing the remains of his dreads. He decided to take a nap on the floor and his baby girl thought it would be a good idea to give him a makeover.

The best part of the video is when little Miss says her dad looks beautiful!

Benjamin shared an updated clip showing his princess loving his new do. She now blow-dries his hair and combs it, something she couldn’t do with the dreads.

Social media peeps laugh at the cringe situation

If there is one thing peeps were most impressed about was how Benjamin handled the situation. The baby girl clearly did not see anything wrong in what she was doing, shame. These moments of pure innocence are priceless.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@joyclynd said:

“When she said cutting Daddy's hair he looks beautiful all so sweet and funny”

@silvimere said:

“That’s one for the books of things my children have done to me over the years.”

@juanitafromlomita said:

“The narcissist generation is so thirsty”

@its.tia.g said:

“You're such an awesome dad, bro! I love this! ”

