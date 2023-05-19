Yvette Tetteh is a Ghanaian-British who has made history by becoming the first person to swim across the Volta River

The 30-year-old said she did this to draw attention to the nation's increasing water contamination

It took forty days for her to swim across the Volta River with her expedition crew and the OR Foundation

Yvette Tetteh, a Ghanaian-British lady, has become the first person to swim the whole length of the Volta River in Ghana.

Yvette claimed that she took these actions to draw attention to the nation's increasing water contamination. She focuses mostly on the contamination of Ghana's water resources by microfibers.

Researchers from the OR Foundation, which supports the 30-year-old's swim and advocacy against textile waste, were with her. Along the route, they gathered water and air samples to investigate the causes of the water pollution.

Ghanaian-British Yvette Tetteh took forty days to swim across the Volta River

Speaking in an interview with VOA Africa, Yvette said the swim was to make people see how incredible the River Volta is and why it must not be polluted.

“There is no action that people take unless they care. And so what we are doing with the swim is bringing people into the picture on what it feels like to be in an incredible place in Ghana and to show that it is worth bringing our attention to the space to ensure we are preserving the beauty.”

Yvette Tetteh's30-year-old's swimming journey across the Volta River

Yvette swam 300km up to 14km daily in less than a month. She started from Buipe to Akosombo and continued from Akosombo to Ada. The expedition took 40 days.

The historic expedition saw some firsts, including the first swimming journey across the largest man-made lake in the world, the first solar-powered research vessel built in Ghana and launched in West Africa, and the first investigation into microfiber pollution along 450 kilometers of Ghana's internal coastline.

Athlete and activist Yvette Tetteh and the OR Foundation research crew had an accompanying vessel, 'The Woman Who Does Not Fear.'

Boat captain JayJay Addo-Koranteng of Bravehearts Expeditions and renowned documentary photographer Ofoe Amegavie are part of Yvette's expedition team. To keep communities along the swim route informed of the expedition's progress, the expedition staff also disseminated information to them.

The expedition is backed by a year and a half of scientific research by The Or Foundation into the environmental impact of secondhand clothing imported to Ghana as one of the world's largest recipients of used clothing.

Ghana's lake Volta is the world's largest man-made lake by surface area. It is about 250 miles (400 km) long and covers 3,283 square miles (8,502 square km), or 3.6 percent of Ghana's area.

