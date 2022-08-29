Popular relationship advisor Abena Manokekame's brother has revealed she's gotten arrested

In a video going viral, Claudio Wonder Magis indicated that Abena is presently in Takoradi Central Prisons over alleged fraud

He, however, explained that she was not the person at fault and needs GH₵11k that can be sent via his MOMO on 0243333797

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Abena Magis also known as Manokekame, a famous Ghana relationship advisor and convener, has reportedly been arrested and detained at the Takoradi Central Prisons.

Her biological brother, Claudio Wonder Magis said in a video posted by his good friend David Bondze-Mbir that his sister got into trouble with some clients who mistook her for the person in charge of their accounts.

According to Wonder, Abena currently needs GH₵11k to settle some of the debtors so that she can be released in order for the remaining part of the accusations to be handled later.

Photo of Abena Magis and her brother Photo credit: @abena.magisgh/Facebook; @DavidBondzeMbir/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"She imports things from China and other places for people. But the person handling the accounts is her husband. Unfortunately, debtors only see her face and works so they assume she has their money and think she defrauded them," he indicated.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wonder then appealed:

"Whatever amount you can get, we need to raise GH₵11k to pay off the debtors so she can have her peace. She needs more than that because one person sent the case to court but that's for later. My number is 0243333797 (Claudio Wonder Magis)".

David Bondze-Mbir posted the video with the caption:

I just received a phone call from Wonder. Wonder is the biological brother of Abena Magis. I have known him for decades (we were school mates, and we both grew up in Cape Coast.) Like many of you, I know Abena personally. Wonder has never called me before, so for him to reach out to me, and film this video to be shared on my page to raise funds for his sister - means it's serious. Abena, apparently has been arrested and needs to make bail. If you can contribute with any little amount to get Ms. Magis bail, please send your donations to 0243333797 (Claudio Wonder Magis). Abena has used her platform to help hundreds of people financially. This may be our turn to show our love.

Watch the video below

Abena Manokekame's brother on Date Rush

As some readers may recall, the famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame's brother was on Date Rush to find love and ended up taking home a beautiful young woman named Precious.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the 35-year-old gentleman known as Claudio Wonder Magis landed himself the date on Episode 6 of the show that was aired Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Before landing his woman, Claudio who works as an Uber driver as well as a beautician revealed he was a divorcee with one child but the woman who is now his ex-wife is married to another person.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh