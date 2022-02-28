Claudio Wonder Magis, a brother to Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame, is having a good time with his lady from Date Rush

The young lady named Precious walked out with Claudio as his date on the Episode 6 of the show

Claudio was asked what would happen if things don't work out, to which he replied, "that is not an option we are considering"

Famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame's brother was on Date Rush to find love and ended up taking home a beautiful young woman named Precious.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the 35-year-old gentleman known as Claudio Wonder Magis landed himself the date on Episode 6 of the show that was aired Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Before landing his woman, Claudio who works as an Uber driver as well as a beautician revealed he was a divorcee with one child but the woman who is now his ex-wife is married to another person.

Relationship Advisor Abena Manokekame's Brother and his Date Precious Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

In a new update that was followed up by TV3 Ghana, Claudio mentioned that things are going on well with both of them and they are optimistic that it would end in marriage.

"You asked what will happen if things don't work out? Well, I am looking forward to us working things out and getting married hopefully, so I've not considered what will happen if it doesn't," Claudio indicated.

Precious, on the other hand, pointed out that she was initially a bit skeptical about Claudio but after hanging out with him, she has realized that he is the best.

"I really enjoyed the day we went out. I'll never for get that day," he said.

Since Season I of the DateRush reality show, none of the couples who walked out as dates has ever gotten married, which suggests that Claudio's would be the first if it actually works out.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Jeffrey, a contestant on Season 3 of TV3's Date Rush show who went viral after weeping on stage and getting a date, has advised the current contestants not to accept ladies who come after them when they become famous.

In a brief interview with YEN.com.gh, AJ Worldwide as he is popularly called, mentioned that from his personal experience, such ladies are all fake and would flee once they find the next famous person.

AJ further indicated that the male contestants should only accept anyone who does not know about their exploits on the show and expresses genuine interest in them.

Source: YEN.com.gh