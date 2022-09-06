Alex, a Ghanaian small-scale business owner, has recently opened up about what goes into selling kebab for a living

In a video, the middle-aged man shared that he prepares over 1,000 pieces of meat to sell at various points in Sowutuom and environs

The father of two admitted that business has been good, and he sells a stick of meat for GH₵5

A hardworking Ghanaian man named Alex has recently been granted an interview where he opened up about selling Kebabs for a living.

Alex grilling, kebab on a grill Photo credit: Kay's recipes gh/YouTube

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel called Kay's recipes gh had Alex sharing that in a day, he is able to sell over 1,000 pieces of meat which prices at GH₵5 each. He added that he has been in the business for over 15 years and currently has seven employees.

The driven father of two has branches at various places in Sowutuom and admits that business has been good. Alex also mentioned that he mainly sells cow meat, goat meat, sausages and gizzards.

He shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

Photocopy of UCC certificate goes viral after stories pop up that it was used to sell kebab

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a photocopy of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) certificate of Rebecca Turkson went viral because it appeared soiled by the oil from some food sold to people on the go.

Rebecca Turkson is a name that has gone viral thanks to the fact that a photo of a photocopy of a degree certificate that bears the name is everywhere for a very interesting reason. YEN.com.gh cannot substantiate the origin of the photo. But one can tell that the soiling of the photocopy may be a result of it being used to sell something, perhaps kebab.

The Bachelor of Education in Psychology and Foundation of Education certificate was awarded on 29th September 2014. The photocopy of the certificate appears to be an original as it bears the school’s stamp inked in blue.

