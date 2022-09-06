Najat Akyamaa, a confident Ghanaian plus-size lady, has recently recounted how she lost a job due to her weight

The Central University former student shared in an interview that the hiring manager informed her she was the most qualified, but they could not look past her weight

She added that plus-size individuals are generally perceived as lazy and hence are not given enough opportunities to prove themselves

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady by the name of Najat Akyamaa has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where she opened up about the struggles her plus-size weight comes with.

Najat in an interview with DJ Nyaami

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube had Najat recounting that she was denied employment at a company due to her weight. She explained that after the interview, one of the hiring managers admitted that among all who applied for the job, she was the only one who qualified for the role, but they were uncomfortable with how heavy she was.

Najat shared her opinion on why some plus-size individuals are rejected for jobs.

"Most people perceive plus-size individuals as lazy hence are not willing to bet on them and I believe that is what happened in my case. It is very unfair because there are slim people who are very lazy compared to someone heavy"

Sharing more about her journey, the young lady revealed that she pursued Banking and Finance at Central University due to her love for business, and she currently runs her own lingerie business.

Najat shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

