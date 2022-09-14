Nigerian Lady Who Became Hairdresser in America After Joblessness Narrates How She Succeeded, Got Apartment
- A young lady who relocated to America in 2019 narrated how knowing how to make hair saved her from joblessness
- After the pandemic hit, she lost her job and had to launch a hairstyling business to keep afloat; an idea that worked
- Years after making that bold move, the lady used money from the hairdressing to start wig selling business
A young lady has gone online to narrate how her life changed since she moved to America alone in 2019 in a TikTok video.
After working as a housekeeper for some months, she lost her job during the pandemic. Looking for a way to survive, she started exploring her skill as a stylist.
She continued in the business until she got her apartment and started working from home. Her business took a better turn.
The lady learnt more and got a certification. After some time, she branched into selling wigs. She explored other business opportunities.
Watch the video below:
The video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes at the time of writing this report.
Below are some of the reactions:
Lawrencia Anang said:
"COVID was a push for you to start what God planned for you congratulations."
gorgeouss__1 said:
"Yaaas. I hope God continues to bless you queen."
Thobile Tity Maseko said:
"I don't know you but I love you and so proud of you!"
Crystal Fung685 said:
"Where did you live before you came into the U.S?"
Nika said:
"This is beautiful frieeeeennnnd!"
Toie said:
"Omg you did my braids a couple of times in Nashville, great experience each time I love this for you!!"
Selingold51 said:
"Thanks for your motivation, you just showed me that I can be better despite all odds."
Dyusanay said:
"Yas!! I love to see a smart, determined woman, congratulations and i pray many other wonderful blessings are right on the corner for u."
Source: Legit.ng