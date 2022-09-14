A young lady who relocated to America in 2019 narrated how knowing how to make hair saved her from joblessness

After the pandemic hit, she lost her job and had to launch a hairstyling business to keep afloat; an idea that worked

Years after making that bold move, the lady used money from the hairdressing to start wig selling business

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady has gone online to narrate how her life changed since she moved to America alone in 2019 in a TikTok video.

After working as a housekeeper for some months, she lost her job during the pandemic. Looking for a way to survive, she started exploring her skill as a stylist.

The young lady succeeded in the business until she got certification. Photo source: TikTok/@natolaamoy

Source: UGC

She continued in the business until she got her apartment and started working from home. Her business took a better turn.

The lady learnt more and got a certification. After some time, she branched into selling wigs. She explored other business opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Lawrencia Anang said:

"COVID was a push for you to start what God planned for you congratulations."

gorgeouss__1 said:

"Yaaas. I hope God continues to bless you queen."

Thobile Tity Maseko said:

"I don't know you but I love you and so proud of you!"

Crystal Fung685 said:

"Where did you live before you came into the U.S?"

Nika said:

"This is beautiful frieeeeennnnd!"

Toie said:

"Omg you did my braids a couple of times in Nashville, great experience each time I love this for you!!"

Selingold51 said:

"Thanks for your motivation, you just showed me that I can be better despite all odds."

Dyusanay said:

"Yas!! I love to see a smart, determined woman, congratulations and i pray many other wonderful blessings are right on the corner for u."

Another lady who became a hairdresser in Canada

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @itzsimzi went on TikTok to show how her skill as a hairdresser making braids is giving her money in Ottawa, Canada.

In a short video she uploaded on TikTok, the lady said that in a day, she made around $600. Seconds into the clip, she revealed she got $200 plus $50 tip braiding someone's hair.

Nigerians were in her comment section, asking questions and giving their opinions about her business.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng