Former Wesley Girls' Senior High School Student Celebrates Buying Her First Car At 21 Years
- Shamima Nyamekye, a past student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School now based in Canada, has announced purchasing her first vehicle while in her early 20s
- She also shared that the first half of 2022 was very fruitful, and thankfully she acquired her first real estate investment property in Canada
- Nyamekye also runs a consultancy, IBS Consulting, which according to her, has crossed over one million dollars in income negotiations and scholarships
A driven Ghanaian young lady named Shamima Nyamekye has recently taken to social media to celebrate achieving a huge milestone in life.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Shamima had her sharing that she turns 22 years in August, but she has been able to purchase her first vehicle, a 2022 Elantra, Ultimate Tech Trim.
"The first half of 2022, have been nothing short of incredible. To top it all off is this beauty right here - The 2022 Elantra, Ultimate Tech Trim. As I turn 22 next month, I am excited to share an achievement that isn’t exactly professional but very personal. First cars are an important milestone."
She shared that the first half of 2022 was very incredible and at 21 going to 22 years, she has been able to purchase her first real estate investment property in Canada, has grown in her legal career and managed to cross over one million dollars in income negotiations and scholarships through her consultancy, IBS Consulting.
" IBS Consulting, my consultancy, crossed over 1 million dollars in income negotiations and scholarships won since we opened our doors in September 2020. I have crossed over 21,000 followers on LinkedIn. 5 months ago, I had just over 2,000 followers. Promoted 3 members on my team to Associates and closed down on my first Canadian real estate investment property in April 2022. (At 21 years old)"
Shamima Nyamekye thanked God for all she has achieved so far in life and appreciated the grace upon her life.
21-Year-Old Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Making 6 Figures As A Young Business Owner
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady by the name of Shamima Nyamekye recently opened up about hitting the six figure mark with her business.
Her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh had her sharing that after turning down a job offer to start her own business, she has successfully earned six figures from it.
Shamima recounted that in 2021, she declined a job that was meant to pay her GH₵4,104 ($540) because she was determined to make more than that and eventually, the idea to start a business was birthed.
