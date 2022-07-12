Shamima Nyamekye, a past student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School now based in Canada, has announced purchasing her first vehicle while in her early 20s

She also shared that the first half of 2022 was very fruitful, and thankfully she acquired her first real estate investment property in Canada

Nyamekye also runs a consultancy, IBS Consulting, which according to her, has crossed over one million dollars in income negotiations and scholarships

A driven Ghanaian young lady named Shamima Nyamekye has recently taken to social media to celebrate achieving a huge milestone in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Shamima had her sharing that she turns 22 years in August, but she has been able to purchase her first vehicle, a 2022 Elantra, Ultimate Tech Trim.

Shamima posing for the camera, her new Elantra Photo credit: Shamima Nyamekye/LinkedIn

"The first half of 2022, have been nothing short of incredible. To top it all off is this beauty right here - The 2022 Elantra, Ultimate Tech Trim. As I turn 22 next month, I am excited to share an achievement that isn’t exactly professional but very personal. First cars are an important milestone."

She shared that the first half of 2022 was very incredible and at 21 going to 22 years, she has been able to purchase her first real estate investment property in Canada, has grown in her legal career and managed to cross over one million dollars in income negotiations and scholarships through her consultancy, IBS Consulting.

" IBS Consulting, my consultancy, crossed over 1 million dollars in income negotiations and scholarships won since we opened our doors in September 2020. I have crossed over 21,000 followers on LinkedIn. 5 months ago, I had just over 2,000 followers. Promoted 3 members on my team to Associates and closed down on my first Canadian real estate investment property in April 2022. (At 21 years old)"

Shamima Nyamekye thanked God for all she has achieved so far in life and appreciated the grace upon her life.

