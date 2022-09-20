Jude Ogbodo, a driven Ghanaian young man, has recounted how he never gave up after receiving constant rejections from scholarship schemes he applied to

In a LinkedIn post, he revealed that after completing his first degree with first-class, he proceeded to apply for various scholarships to study abroad but got rejected by 27 of them

Ogbodo has finally accepted the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree in Public Health in Disaster scholarship and thanked all who made it possible

A brilliant young man by the name of Jude Ogbodo has recently taken to social media to announce his latest academic feat with his followers.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Jude had him recounting that after successfully completing his undergraduate with first-class, he started applying for international scholarships to no avail.

Jude in blue smiling and posing for the camera, his congratulatory email and Jude at another location Photo credit: Jude Ogbodo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to him, he decided not to give up but improve his academic skills and knowledge and apply to more schools. He applied for about 32 scholarships in various fields of studies and sent 60 emails to professors in several countries, but in the end, he got rejected by 27 of them.

"In 2021, I resolved to improve my relevant academic skills and knowledge and then tripled the number of applications I submitted. Between the months of April 2021 and April 2022, I applied for about 32 scholarships in public health, community health, global health, international health, biological science, parasitology, and entomology in Europe, USA, Canada and Asia. I sent over 60 cold emails to professors in Australia, the United States, and Canada seeking for better education via research and teaching assistantship positions"

His hard work eventually paid off when he received two partially funded scholarships and three fully funded scholarships out of which he accepted the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree in Public Health in Disaster. Jude thanked all the people who supported and encouraged him along the line.

Source: YEN.com.gh