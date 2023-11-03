Ghanaian billionaire and business owner Freedom Jacob Caesar has passionately called on African countries to lift visa limitations

He made the comments at an event hosted by Ghanaian presenter Giovani, where he cited the South Africa-Ghana example

The footage in which he urges neighbourliness among Ghanaians and Africans warmed the hearts of many

Ghanaian business founder Freedom Jacob Caesar, born Nana Kwame Bediako, has urged African countries to lift visa restrictions to allow citizens of their countries to travel visa-free.

His comments come on the wheels of the recent Ghana-South Africa visa waiver agreement. The development has inspired several calls for other African countries to follow suit for mutually beneficial initiatives.

Speaking at a gathering hosted by Ghanaian presenter Giovani Caleb, born Caleb Elolo Adjomah, the founder of Wonda World Estate, New Africa Foundation, and several other businesses, urged collaborations among Ghanaians and Africans.

The businessman, also known as Cheddar and a self-proclaimed Prince of Africa, said other African countries should learn from South Africa in waiving the visa requirement for intracontinental travels.

He received approvals and applause for his comments in a video on X, formerly Twitter.

Reactions to Nana Cheddar's recommendation

@Kwaben_Agyemang indicated:

This will happen next year.

@RalphDinko said:

@iamfreedom has spoken facts and truth. That's the true independence of Africa! Let's go Borderless and grow!

@hynex12 posted:

He's right, bro. Especially Nigeria.

@kwesiMain commented:

This is true. I read another country aside, SA has done the same. It's time for Africa.

Nana Cheddar touched the lives of deprived people

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the business magnate is renowned for making generous donations to help lessen the plights of deprived people. Some of his kind gestures include paying fees and feeding people on the street.

On his Instagram account, where he has over 200,000 followers, he has stunning images flexing his credentials. Aside from his taste for quality designer clothes, Nana Cheddar has earned a reputation for his luxury whips.

