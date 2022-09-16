Theophilus Anyomi, a driven Ghanaian young man has recently announced successfully graduating from the university with first-class

In a LinkedIn post, the UPSA recent graduate revealed that his final CGPA was 3.82/4.0

Anyomi expressed his gratitude to God, colleagues, lecturers and everyone who supported him in any way and made his story a fulfilling one

The young man also mentioned that he is open to job opportunities in the Accounting and Finance field

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A brilliant young man has recently got many congratulating him after taking to social media to share his latest achievement.

Excited Theophilus in his graduation gown and posing for the camera Photo credit: Theophilus Anyomi/ LinkedIn

Source: UGC

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Theophilus Anyomi had him revealing that he successfully completed University of Professional Studies, Accra with a first-class degree in Accounting and Finance. His final CGPA was 3.82/4.0.

Glory be to the most high God for helping me to successfully complete my undergraduate program in Bsc. Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a First Class and an FCGPA of 3.82/4.0.

Theophilus went ahead to thank God, his parents, colleagues and everyone who played a vital role in his journey to the top. The young man also mentioned that he is opened to job opportunities within his field of studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Many thanks to my parents, colleagues and tutors for aiding me through this journey. The end of my bachelors degree journey marks the beginning of a new encounter into the Corporate world. I am hopeful and open to the many gracious opportunities that I look forward to coming my way"

UPSA Recent Graduate Who Bagged 3.55 FCGPA Shares How He Picked Up Farming After WASSCE To Afford Going To Uni

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a driven Ghanaian young man recently took to social media to recount how he ended up getting his university education financed after bagging 7As and a B in WASSCE.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Francis Assan had him revealing that he completed secondary school but had no one to help him proceed to a university. He, therefore, picked up a job on a poultry farm as a Farm hand to gather enough money for school.

"I completed my SHS education five years ago with 7As and a B in WASSCE. There was no help at that time so I started working as a Farm hand at a poultry farm in my hometown Banko."

Thankfully, he got a call from a man one day who asked him to send his WASSCE results to him. Upon review, he was impressed and helped Francis land a scholarship to study at the university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh