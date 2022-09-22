The unusual way an air conditioner has been installed on a building has recently sparked reactions among netizens

A video captured the device having the cooling side, which is meant to be installed inside a room rather facing the open environment

Owusu Ansah Frederick, a follower, commented: "That is the end results of "Oh I can get someone who will do it at lesser price"

A video of an air conditioner (AC) attached to a building in the most unusual way has recently got many people massively talking on social media.

House with an outdoor AC, surprised young woman Photo credit: TV3 Ghana/Instagram, Roos Koole

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana captured the AC, which is known to be installed indoors to cool a given room rather being attached to the outside of a building.

The video was shared with the caption;

Wait! What’s going on here ?

The surprising nature of the installed AC got many social media users wondering a lot. At the time of this publication, over 2,200 reactions, 630 comments and more than 132,000 views have been racked up.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Qwesi Modwehe commented:

When you completed your engineering from online classes

Francis Addotey said:

He normally comes out to cool himself after inside hardwork

Owusu Ansah Frederick wrote:

That is the end results of "Oh I can get some1 who will do it at lesser price"

From Nelson Ghartey:

The outdoor is inside the room and the indoor is outside.. You are champion

Mohammed Osuman commented:

This is a clear cut case of"REVERSE REACTION"...His room is so cold!, Hence the AC motto is rather inside warning the room..you no say GH is now a polar region

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh