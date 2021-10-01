A young Ghanaian man has recently opened up about his journey to gaining a fully-funded scholarship for his master's degree at Kente State University

Kobina Oduro Korankye shared that he is the first international student to pursue a master's of art in Philosophy at the school

His success came after years of rejection by schools and being denied scholarships for his studies

A graduate from the University of Ghana has recently taken to social media to share his exciting journey of becoming the first international student to take a master's degree in Philosophy from Kente State University in the US.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Kobina Oduro Korankye had the young man recounting that he applied to four universities in 2018 but got rejected by two, and the other two were unwilling to fund his studies.

"I nearly gave up, but my dad kept pushing me to keep applying, and this time to write the GRE", Kobina wrote.

Kobina Oduro Korankye: Legon Graduate Becomes First-ever International Student at Kente State University

In 2019, however, he wrote the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and had good scores with which he applied for schools again.

Korankye applied to five schools; Kent State University (KSU), University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Bowling Green, University of Missouri St Louis, and University of Windsor (UoW), he revealed.

He got into four out of the five schools but received funding from only UoW.

The young man was, however, denied a Canadian Visa.

Kobina had to defer his admissions to Ole Miss and KSU until 2021 when he received total funding from the two universities.

The determined young man finally settled on Kente State University.

He revealed that he is the first international student to be pursuing a master of art degree in Philosophy at Kente State University.

