A young man requested an Uber ride, and he noticed there was an AC remote lying at the center console part of the car

Asking his Uber driver why the remote was in the car, he shared an inspiring story about how the economy is putting a toll on his finances

Many people have empathised with the Uber driver as he revealed that his wife's abuse of the AC was what resulted in him carrying the remote around

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Facebook, a young man named Cedi Rap requested an Uber ride and learned something extraordinary about his driver.

Uber Driver. Photo Source: @Cedi Rap

Source: Getty Images

While in the car, he noticed that there was an air-conditioner (AC) remote placed at the center console of the car. To his astonishment, he asked the driver why the car had an AC remote.

The Uber driver then responded, saying that his wife abuses using the AC at home. He shared that the electricity bills he catered for would have been consumed by the AC anytime he gets home.

He noted that when he buys GH16 worth of electricity onto their prepaid meter, it would be left with about 1 when he gets home.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Due to this, he has decided to keep the AC remote in the car when he leaves for work to prevent his wife from using the AC.

Below are some reactions from netizens

Barima Addo IV:

Without the remote she can still on it anaa the 16°c wey you dey prevent

Slorretta Kukua Swatson Sledge:

Wifey should also be a working lady err anka wei nyinaa 3nba

Naycha NC:

But she can still on the AC even without the remote

@mir3ku:

State of the economy

@LowKey_Hey:

Accra living go turn u into different thing I swear. Every uber driver has a story for days for every customer. Unless u don't set him off with an open-ended question? Wo b3 te nsem.

@Mr__TNK:

Chairwoman for try see inside give chairman

@quabena_joe:

. Make he disconnect am for the AC switch inside k3k3

King Promise Rocks 22k Gold Sunglasses To Abeiku Santana Interview, Price Revealed

Ghanaian singer, King Promise, has opened up about his fashion sense that always sparks controversies on social media.

According to him, he doesn't pay much attention to critics; however, all he wanted was to make more money to spite his critics.

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the 'Ginger' hitmaker noted that he is a sucker for good fashion. However, he always seems to get caught up in the web of Ghanaian critics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh