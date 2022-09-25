An Electrical Engineer, Weluzani Banda, has shared on LinkedIn how a glove he developed can convert sign language into audio

He explained that the glove was purposely designed for the deaf and can also be used by the blind to identify various items

Several internet users commended him for his tremendous initiative and have called on the relevant authorities to support his project

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An Electrical Engineer, Weluzani Banda, has taken to LinkedIn to share his latest invention with the world. He designed a glove that converts sign language into audio for the deaf and blind. He explained that the project was just a prototype which took approximately two weeks for him to program.

Man designs gloves that convert gestures into audio. Photo credit: Weluzani Banda

Source: UGC

In the video he shared on LinkedIn, Weluzani demonstrated how the glove worked. He made some gestures that the glove rightly interpreted as an audio output.

Watch the video on his Linkedin timeline.

Several netizens applauded him and urged him to work on a large scale to release the product, which will significantly benefit the dead and blind in bridging communication barriers. YEN.com.gh samples some comments of netizens below. '

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Memory Zulu said:

As a programmer. This is very inspiring. This is true problem-solving. Python is my favorite programming language so far. And I am hoping to build my career around it. Good job!

Wezi Kaira added:

This is great Welu. Make sure yo register the patent

NYAKATO Jennifer commented:

As a hearing impaired person, I wish this could spread to Uganda

Andile Khathi said:

This is brilliant. Well done my brother! Hope this becomes as big as it deserves and that you get the plaudits that you deserve. We need more innovation like this. Once again, well done

Jean-Claude Adzalla said:

Congratulations for the achievement. It shows the overwhelming realization of the African youth of their role in the world.

Ghanaian Man Builds Affordable Houses in Ghana Using Rammed Earth

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man is building affordable homes in Ghana using mud. Ghanaian man Peace Obeng Appau is building affordable homes in Ghana using rammed earth as a building material.

He stated in an interview that his real estate company builds a one-bedroom house with rammed earth for $2,500. Mr Appau added that his construction company, Kasa Konsultants, had been making for six years but switched to using rammed world in 2019.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh