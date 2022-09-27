Bernice Agyeiwaa, a driven Ghanaian young lady, has recently opened up about how her needs are met every day by her boyfriend

In an interview, the young lady revealed that she left Kwahu for Accra to make a living but has abandoned all the petty jobs she picked up on the way

Agyeiwaa is currently a mother of one but admits she dislikes being told what to do; hence has not been able to work for people

A Ghanaian lady by the name of Bernice Agyeiwaa has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyami on SVTV Africa where she opened up about her inability to seek employment due to her temper.

Agyeiwaa, in an interview with DJ Nyaami, Ghana cedis Photo credit: SVTV Africa, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube had the young lady revealing that her boyfriend has assumed full responsibility of her since she is unemployed.

Sharing more about herself, Agyeiwaa recounted that she moved to Accra from Kwahu on her own and initially resided in Madina. Agyeiwaa picked up several petty jobs but eventually ended up abandoning all.

Bernice also revealed that she has a child with her boyfriend, who currently lives with her man's mother. For the young lady, she prefers to be her own boss rather than work for people as, according to her, she dislikes being told what to do.

Agyeiwaa shared more about her life in the video linked below;

