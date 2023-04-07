An emotional moment was captured on camera after @elbethelking, a Twitter influencer, met a young lady

The lady was seen waiting to 'take care of some men' for the night, as that was her primary source of income

@elbethelking initially pretended to be a prospective customer but later offered to help her, which got the lady crying

A young lady wept when a man offered to pay her twice the amount she earned from meeting men and spending time with them every night.

The interviewer, popularly known on Twitter as @elbethelking, met the lady in the evening and pretended that he wanted to for the night.

After she agreed to follow him, the gentleman came clean and revealed that if she was willing to stop the street business, he would want to help her by establishing something for her to do.

Lady seen waiting on the street to meet men for the night weeping during interview Photo credit: Hill Street Studios via Getty Images; @elbethelking via Twitter

Source: UGC

How lady waiting to meet men by the road wept after meeting @elbethelking

The lady, whose name is withheld, got emotional at that point as she indicated that it was not her wish to lead that kind of life.

"You won't understand. I tried different things. I am even a makeup artist, but I have nobody, and right now, this is the only choice I have, in order to survive," she said with tears in her eyes.

The young lady later burst out with tears when @elbethelking gave her twice the amount she earned from her trade daily and asked her to go home and wait to hear from him again after some days.

@elbethelking, based in Nigeria, appealed for on social media to assist the young lady in setting up a different source of livelihood.

Watch the thread of videos starting with the first one below:

Source: YEN.com.gh