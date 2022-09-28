Ken Owuor Ondeng'e works as a security guard in Nairobi, but it is not the sort of job he ever imagined himself in

For a man who studied at Starehe Boys Center and graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Communication and Tourism, he hoped to have a better job

He is at his tail end and currently pleading to be given an internship opportunity where he can put his skills and knowledge to better use

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ken Owuor Ondeng'e is an inborn smart individual, but there seems to be a wave of misfortune that hovers around his life.

Ken graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Communication but he has never gotten a chance to put the skills to use. Photos: Ken Owuor Ondeng'e.

Source: UGC

As much as he was born and raised in a humble background, he attended some of the best schools in Kenya courtesy of scholarships from well-wishers.

To begin with, Ken got the rare opportunity to study at Starehe Boys' Center, one of the most celebrated institutions in the country due to its genius alma mater.

He then graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Communication and Tourism majors.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

That is as far as the good news goes because the rest of the journey has been bleak, treacherous, and dotted with pockets of hopelessness.

I've been in a dark spot for years, Ken Ondeng'e

He lamented to YEN.com.gh Hillary Lisimba about the dark spot he has been in for years, something that has made him opt for the lowly job of a security guard.

Ken disclosed that he secured a scholarship to study owing to his family background, but what was meant to a four-year course took 10 years to accomplish because of deferment.

"I resumed my studies in 2017 and successfully graduated on 20th December 2019. I have looked for any opportunity but a cloud of bad luck appears to hover over my head," he complained.

What is even worse, he still owes the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) on top of owing several other loaning institutions.

Ken is pleading for internship position

For a man with his brains, Ken should be in a corporate office grinding with peers or running a successful blue chip company, but that is not the case.

He says that he had tried his hands on virtually everything for him to consider applying for the guard's job from Lavington Security company.

"I have been a boda boda rider, washed utensils in a hotel, sold vegetables, worked as a teacher on BOM terms and many more to eke a living," said a sad Ken.

I'm breaking down slowly, Ken

On top of the skills learned in school, Ken is an eloquent speaker and writer of English, with above-average Swahili proficiency.

He is optimistic that by telling his story to the world, something good will come out of it as he is desperate for a job and ready to take on any interview.

"Kindly find it in your heart to help me get a chance even if it's an intern with some upkeep. My family needs to survive, and I am slowly breaking down," he pleaded.

Meanwhile, its another day that is about to end with him in the hamster wheel of struggle and hopelessness.

The man who seemed to be the only hope for his poor family has sunk back into the vicious cycle of squalor with no sign of a better tomorrow.

The sad story of Mwingirwa Boniface

Ken's story is almost similar to another of Mwingirwa Boniface Mwongela who graduated with a degree in public health and had his internship at Marsabit Teaching and Referral Hospital.

That would be the start of a journey into an abyss of career darkness as he has sent hundreds of applications and attended numerous interviews in vain.

He told YEN.com.gh that he is now at a point where he has given up on job-seeking, adding that his life is now full of uncertainty.

"I don't know what the future holds, but my present is sombre, sad and dull. I don't know anyone that I can talk to, now that I know that is what needs to be done. But maybe some of you do," he noted.

Mwingirwa added that it was time for him to speak up because he is devoid of options and tired of trying in vain, so those with the ability should help him out.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke