Christian Blukoo, an 85-year-old Ghanaian man, has recently opened up about how he became one of the bodyguards of Ghana's first president

The older citizen recounted that he enlisted in the workers' brigade after completing his elementary education in 1957, after which he got the chance to work at the Christiansborg Castle

Blukoo also revealed that his current pension pay is just Ghc47 per month, and all attempts to get it increased have been unsuccessful

An 85-year-old Ghanaian name known as Christian Blukoo has recently been identified as the last existing bodyguard of Ghana's first president.

An interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of JoyNews had the elderly man revealing that his pay as a pensioner is just Ghc47 and has been fighting for years to get it fixed.

Sharing more about his life, Christian recounted that he picked up tailoring after completing elementary school in 1957 and, after some time, enlisted in the workers' brigade.

Christian got the chance to work at the Christainsborg Castle, where the then president of Ghana resided and became one of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's personal security. An unforgettable event Christian shared in the interview was that while working as a bodyguard, he witnessed Dr Kwame Nkrumah go to the beach to pray to spirits.

Blukoo performed his role diligently, and in 1966 he was relieved of his job as a bodyguard to the president. After retirement, Christian picked up farming to support his family.

The elderly citizen currently lives alone in the Volta Region and survives on only Ghc47 per month from his pension fund. Speaking to JoyNews, Christian admitted that life has been very difficult for him given his low income and all attempts to get the government of Ghana to increase his wage has proven futile.

