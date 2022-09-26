Benedict Asare, a driven Ghanaian young man has opened up about finally getting the opportunity to study in the UK

In a LinkedIn post, he shared that the University of East Anglia has offered him a fully funded scholarship to pursue his master's degree

Asare shared in an interview with YEN.com.gh that he started applying for academic funding in 2019 but was unsuccessful until 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A driven Ghanaian man by the name of Benedict Asare has recently opened up about gaining admission to study in the UK after trying to acquire funding for years.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his LinkedIn timeline had him sharing that he has bagged a fully funded scholarship to study at the University of East Anglia in the UK.

Benedict at the University of East Anglia and as a farmer in Ghana Photo credit: Benedict Asare/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Benedict's post had him revealing that in his waiting period, he picked up farming to keep busy. His actual post read;

People used to call me the farmer in suit. I farm during the weekdays and the weekends, I slid into my suit and have a good time. I know it’s been a while I posted something about farming. I haven’t stopped, I just paused and want to go into research. I have started that journey at the University of East Anglia, The Sainsbury Laboratory. Wish me well and let’s make agriculture a good secure adventure.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Benedict revealed that he started applying for scholarships to study abroad in 2019 but was unsuccessful until he finally received a full-time offer to study at the University of East Anglia in the UK.

"I started applying in 2019. Some I got admissions but no scholarships. For this one, I applied last year but was rejected and I went back again to apply this year which the Lord smiled upon me.

I got admission to most schools in the UK like University of Leeds, University of Essex, University of Aberdeen, University of Aberystwyth, University of Sheffield, Queensland University and Wageningen University in Netherlands but no scholarships or they came with little scholarship of about £5,000 pounds until I got this one which was fully funded."

Man Who Bagged First-Class In School But Got 27 Scholarship Application Rejections Lands 3 Full Scholarships

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brilliant young man named Jude Ogbodo recently took to social media to announce his latest academic feat with his followers.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Jude had him recounting that after successfully completing his undergraduate with first-class, he started applying for international scholarships to no avail.

According to him, he decided not to give up but improve his academic skills and knowledge and apply to more schools. He applied for about 32 scholarships in various fields of studies and sent 60 emails to professors in several countries, but in the end, he got rejected by 27 of them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh