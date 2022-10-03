A young man has recently expressed his gratitude to his beloved wife in a very expensive way

In a TikTok video, he opened up about how his lady never left his side when he had nothing hence made to decision to spend GH₵8,000 on her in one night

@lovelinda124, a follower, replied: "I wish all men will be like u .. you really make this woman proud"

A Ghanaian lover man has recently become the talk of many on social media after a video of an expensive treat he gave his partner surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @nick_official96 had him revealing that he spent almost Ghc8,000 on his wife in one night to appreciate her for never leaving his side when he had nothing.

In the video, the excited young man took his lady to a number of restaurants, after which they visited a wig shop to purchase one for her.

@nick_official96 shared the post with the caption;

The love life of my wife and i#DINIC 22 #the story continues

Many who saw the video could not believe their eyes. At the time of this publication, over 80,000 likes with close to 2,000 comments have been gathered.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the heartwarming comments below;

@user6217805617292 said:

God when thank you boss u will get plenty money to take care of our baby

@ama_bonsu1 commented:

Awww you didn't forsake her when things got better wow

@user7546220362424 wrote:

30 vrs 8000 God bless you for keeping her when u had enough

@lovelinda124 replied:

I wish all men will be like u .. you really make this woman proud

From @ghmaza5:

My dear gals,you for learn something from it... always remember patient always pays off

@kaneamediaproduction commented:

Bro u did well but remember to give mum such royal treat to mum randomly .we have ex ,friends,gf and wife but there is no ex family #myLilAdvice #mum

Grateful Husband Showers Wife With Different Designer Items After Giving Birth To Their Child

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a romantic husband got many people falling in love after treating his wife to expensive gifts after giving birth to their child.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Dre And Ken Empire had the young man meeting his wife and new-born at the entrance of their house and showering them inside to see the things he had planned for her.

His wife gasped with surprise upon seeing how her man got the house decorated to welcome them. The young man followed by showing her all the designer items he had purchased to celebrate her. The brands included Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

