A young husband has recently celebrated his wife, who just gave birth in a grand style

In a video, he was seen gifting her designer items from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel for delivering their child

A romantic husband has recently got many people falling in love after treating his wife to expensive gifts after giving birth to their child.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Dre And Ken Empire had the young man meeting his wife and new-born at the entrance of their house and showering them inside to see the things he had planned for her.

Mother with child, wife seeing her gifts Photo credit: Dre And Ken Empire

Source: Facebook

His wife gasped with surprise upon seeing how her man got the house decorated to welcome them. The young man followed by showing her all the designer items he had purchased to celebrate her. The brands included Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

The grateful new mother thanked her partner for being very thoughtful and celebrating her in a grand style, to which her man replied, saying just for pushing their child out, she deserves that and many more.

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000,000 views with over 28,000 reactions and 1,400 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Evechichi Nachi commented:

Love is so sweet when you are when you are with the right man. This Awesome.

From Sharon Small:

Your Husband is Wonderful. Congratulations on the birth of your Baby Girl.

Lauren E Moreland Mba commented:

Just so y’all know. This is what it looks like when a man wants to have a kid with you.

From @Natasha Tavares:

This is just beautiful!! I don’t need to know you to be happy for you girl extremely, and what a blessing you’re husband is . He went all out for you and your baby that’s so beautiful . What a beautiful family.

Tamara Chandler replied:

So beautiful!!!! How wonderful for you to be such a blessing to your beautiful wife and daughter.

Ruth Barrington commented:

This is wonderful sweetheart I hope you guys continue to love each other the same way as you do today congratulations and your baby girl God bless you both

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh