A determined young lady who knew exactly what she wanted has found a husband for herself after a single bold move

In a Twitter post, @Faith_Loolo revealed that she was the first to reach out to her now-husband on social media

@OpebiyiAdeyemi, a follower, commented: "So yeah, I give it to the ladies who do this, Tori... congratulations"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady's interesting love story, which has ended in a beautiful marriage, has recently sparked reactions among social media users.

Pretty young lady posing for the camera, screenshot of a chat, married couple Photo credit: @Faith_Loolo

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Faith_Loolo had her sharing a screenshot of the moment she entered the DM of a young man she was interested in and is now her husband.

Her post was shared with the caption;

Exactly a year ago I entered his DM. How it started. How it's going

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many who saw @Faith_Loolo tweet had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 6,000 retweets with 3,250 quote tweets and 44,000 likes have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@I_Am_Winter wondered:

God when?? Is it cos I check my Twitter everyday?

@ArakiJohn3 commented:

Where u pass enter? U mean u send Hi Future husband as a new chat to someone u don't know that much. This one nah lie, big lie. Do u know how many HI I have send. Madam yes u are married now but no be from this conversation

@Herlene_ wrote;

I send “Hi future hubby” He replies with “smiles” and roughly by next year we go dey Ikoyi... this is business

@OpebiyiAdeyemi said:

So yeah, I give it to the ladies who do this, Tori... congratulations.

From @oyindam80030161:

If someone enter some guys dm they will be thinking of something else. Some guys will even screenshot it

Pretty Young Couple Who Met On Twitter Get Engaged, Set To Marry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful young woman has recently got many talking on social media after announcing that she got proposed to.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @thatssoairee had her share a screenshot of the first conversation she had with her soon-to-be husband and photos from the day she got engaged.

@thatssoairee's post came with the caption;

He got pretty far if ya ask me. WE’RE GETTING MARRIED

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh