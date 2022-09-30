@SneakerNyame_, a popular Twitter Influencer, has recently sparked reactions online after revealing how much he paid for 5 pieces of fried potatoes

In a post, the young man shared that he was very surprised to find that a single piece of potato was being sold at GH₵1

@MICTATSI, a follower of the frustrated man, commented: "You are very lucky you did not get three pieces"

A young Ghanaian man has recently got many sympathizing with him after taking to social media to complain about the high cost of fried potatoes he recently purchased.

One piece of potato, selfie of Sneaker Nyame Photo credit: @SneakerNyame

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had him explaining that he requested GH₵5 worth of potatoes only to be given exactly five pieces which meant one small piece was being sold for GH₵1.

His actual post read;

I buy fried Potatoes right now… them give me 5 pieces for 5 cedis. Ah ebi so edey ?

Many Ghanaians who saw the post did not hold back their opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 140 retweets with 7 quote tweets and over 1300 likes.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@MidnytShadows replied:

The woman sef she dey feel you that be why e plenty no

@MICTATSI commented:

You are very lucky you did not get 3 pieces.

@Mrlamar02 wrote:

You no see anything yet bossu

From @Blaqboie21:

Ur own self good can you Pluq me to the seller please?

@sirtonymagabush commented:

U probably bought it beside a bank or some luxurious area...

@trappbello said:

Ebi 3 saf the woman give u ntosoc

Food Inflation: Ghanaians Lament Increase In Price Of Delicacy "Kosua Ne Meko" As Price Of Eggs Shoot Up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the cost of a Ghanaian egg delicacy called “kosua ne meko” shot up two times following an increase in the price of a crate of eggs in shops and supermarkets.

“Kosua ne meko” is a simple dish made from hard-boiled eggs, freshly ground pepper, tomatoes, onions and salt. The freshly ground vegetables are sandwiched in the boiled egg yolk and may be eaten alone or with a main dish.

The price of the delicacy started the year at GH¢1 but quickly shot up to GH¢1.5 by March 2022. However, on Monday, September 5, YEN.com.gh’s monitoring of the “kosua ne meko” market revealed the price had shot up to GH¢2.

