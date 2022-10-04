A 26-year-old Ghanaian lady who is both brave and fearless has recounted some experiences while working in the mortuary

According to Sandra Aku-Sika, corpses have a way of communicating to people like her

She indicated that there are times when she has to seek permission from them & wait for their response before taking an action

Sandra Aku-Sika, a 26-year-old Ghanaian lady who works in a morgue has given a heart-throbbing account of some chilling experiences she has had with dead people in the mortuary.

In an interview with Kumawood actress Esther Donkor better known as Esi GuyGuy, Sandra asserted that dead bodies have a way of communicating their feelings to people like her.

According to the lady, before touching the dead bodies in an attempt to dress them up or even turn them over, the attendants usually ask for their permission and wait to see a response.

"There are times when you see the corpse and the facial expression alone tells you they are not happy. So you have to talk to them. Sometimes, it takes the intervention of their kids or relatives to convince them before we take any action," she said.

Sandra, the 26-year-old further stated that the corpses sometimes cry and she usually gets sad when they do because it is usually a reflection of what they went through before their death.

How working in the morgue affects Sandra

The fearless young lady added that the job she does makes it difficult to find a partner because a lot of men are afraid to mingle with people like her.

How Ghanaians reacted to the video

Babs Coker commented:

What's wrong with dressing the dead since that's a job?

Dedee Teye indicated:

We shouldn’t be afraid of someone who do this can of job, because when we all kick the bucket, we want somebody like her to present the Best face forward to our love ones for the last time, and I guarantee it someday We will there

Watch from 19:00 below

