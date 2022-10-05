The photos of a grey rat snake in a toilet of a homeowner have elicited concerned remarks from netizens

According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department in the United States, personnel successfully removed the harmless serpent

While some netizens expressed concern after the pictures surfaced online, others shared either personal stories or those of close relatives

Terrifying photos showing a grey rat snake in a toilet have gone viral and garnered thousands of reactions, with several social media users impressing concern.

The images were shared online by the Eufaula Alabama Police Department in the United States after personnel successfully removed the serpent from a homeowner's toilet.

''We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.

Reactions as mystery photos show a grey snake in a homeowner's toilet. Credit: Eufaula Alabama Police Department/drbimages.

''Day shift removed the unwelcome visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake. In the snake's defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty,'' the Department captioned the post.

More than 2,000 people have reacted and over 1,000 commented. The post had gained more than 9,000 shares at the time of this report.

Read some of the comments below and see the images here.

Kathy Patterson Flowers said:

I always look and have a flashlight at night. But, I'm always thinking about what if he's up in the rim. Ughh!

Morgan Faircloth posted:

Exactly why I turn the lights on and check the toilet at night.

Deby Kirk commented:

Extended car warranty. That's hilarious!! That snake was huge! I've heard of "Snakes on a Plane", but never heard of Snakes in the Toilet. I never turn my bathroom light on at night.

Carol Moore shared:

That has happened to me before and it is terrifying!

Steve Stroupe commented:

That is the perfect place to talk about extended warranties!

Vickey Pike commented:

No, no run I hate good snakes and bad ones too.

Audrey Ratledge posted:

I would never use the bathroom again!

Marcia Reeves said:

Thank you for relocating the snake and not killing a beneficial to our ecosystem this is a great post.

Krista Brantley commented:

Alright, Eufaula Alabama Police Department, like my being a 57 Texan female with creepy critter aversion wasn’t bad enough, now this That’s the elusive “nope rope,” right there, in a TOILET so now I’ll have to turn the bathroom light on, holding a “nope rope bat” every time I have to enter our bathroom all night long from here on out...Ugh.

Chris McMillian said:

This happened to my son. His wife is terribly afraid of snakes so called me to help him get it out. I wasn't much help. Lol.

Theresa Shockey posted:

And that is why I am glad I have a septic tank and not on the city sewer. My parents bought this house in the mid-'80s and not once has a snake, of any kind, came up thru the toilet. We have had them crawl in thru unsealed french doors, but not a toilet.

Tammy Chapman Evans shared:

Now I am going to be paranoid about going to the bathroom.

