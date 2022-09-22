An incident that happened at Nuanua Asubone in the Central Region has generated a conversation online

The family of a deceased person called Linda Oburi Akufo was told that her corpse had gone missing

In a video report by UTV, the family of Linda was seen shouting, wailing and attempting to attack the mortuary guards

The family of Linda Oburi Akufo, a woman who died and was kept in a mortuary at the Assin-Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital, has been spotted throwing tantrums in a viral video.

In a report covered by Akosua Akyiree Kumiwaa of UTV, the family members who were dressed in funeral cloth were seen wailing as they found out that the corpse they were expecting to bury was said to have gone missing.

"The family had been visiting the mortuary quite regularly to check on their corpse but on the day they were expecting to bury the deceased, they were told that the guards could not locate the body," Akosua reported from Nuanua Asubone.

According to the mortuary guards, the tag number that was assigned to the deceased was seen on a different person when they went to check for the corpse.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the news

Cyn Dhie indicated:

I won't be surprised if this person who is supposedly dead has connived with the hospital staff to teach the family a lesson since they probably didn't help during hard times ,abusua d) fun ampa... See how they have dripped to come for the corpse

Precious Gift commented:

Some families won't care for you when you are alive but when you die. They behave as if you are a princess . All because of Nsawaa

Obuorba Adofo said:

So have they been able to identify the body that is at the place where the missing body was suppose to be?. The body that is there now who is for? Hasn't there be a swap by mistake?

Watch the video below

Woman Whose Family Had Made Funeral Arrangements Wakes up From 60-Day Coma

In an equally bizarre story, US woman on a ventilator for 60 days after contracting COVID-19 was about to get her life support switched off when she suddenly woke up.

CNN reports that sixty-nine-year-old Bettina Lerman, who tested positive for the virus in September, woke up from the coma right before life support was turned off.

Doctors' grave news

Speaking to the press, her son Andrew Lerman said she was unvaccinated, and after more than a month in a coma, doctors did not think she would make it.

Source: YEN.com.gh