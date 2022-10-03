Samples of water from polluted river bodies have revealed the devastating effects the illegal mining menace has wreaked

The samples reveal the colors of the polluted water ranging between light mustard and a brown colour

YEN.com.gh has sampled some reactions to the displayed polluted water bodies, with some saying they mistook the jars for fruit juices

Samples of water from some polluted water bodies in the country have revealed the devastating effect wreaked on the environment by the illegal mining menace.

The samples displayed on the social media handle of Accra-based Joy FM were captioned ‘this is not your favourite fruit juice.’

Some samples of polluted water bodies in Ghana Image credit: @joy997fm

Source: Facebook

The displayed pictures reveal the damage the heavy metals used to extract the gold for the illegal mining business has done to the water bodies.

The hitherto fresh and clean rivers that served as a drinking water source for adjoining communities have now taken over from light mustard to a brown colour.

As of 17 hours on Monday, October 3, 2022, the Facebook post had attracted close to 720 comments and was shared over 190 times.

Below are some of the reactions to the post:

Peter Dwaynezay Maalinyuur commented:

So why can't the kings, and chiefs work together with the government not to give lands to these people, or is one of the institutions behind the masterminding of this problem... I don't get this

Ampaabeng Nana Yaw, in a hilarious manner, questioned:

No be ekumfi juice that

Mawuli Oak Adablah also said:

It is because of Russia and Ukraine way that’s why our water bodies got polluted.

Ashaiman Mayor also commented:

All you need is sugar and bread

Jul Liet also said:

So where are the lesser gods in these various rivers staying now bcos is obvious their habitats are no more conducive ooooo chai

Ghana’s potable water sources are said to be diminishing faster as the country faces existential threats from the galamsey menace.

The country is said to be facing a looming water crisis by 2030, should the rate at which the country’s water sources are being polluted continue.

