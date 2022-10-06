Winston Micheals, a talented Ghanaian presenter has established himself as one of the major pillars that Korean Pop is standing on particularly in Africa.

Right from the onset of Pop Central, a programme launched on YFM to highlight pop music with a major anchor focused on promoting KPop music & culture in Africa, Winston's contribution has been instrumental.

With the help of his production team namely Ella Okunwendia, the leader, and her team Araba, Joella, Serlorm & Edinam, Pop Central got 12,000+ retweets & 7,000+ likes all in the 24 hr window in which the show was launched.

Photo of the BBC featured Winston Micheals

"On the very 1st day we launched the show we did a poll on what the fans wanted to hear on our show which set a record for polling in the country as well as the west African region for the most people voting on a 24hr poll with 102,000+ votes in the space of 24hrs", Winston recalls to YEN.com.gh.

Pop Central continued to grow over the course of three and a half years that they were on air.

With different themes each week, the programme became famous with its top 10 most played countdowns at the end of the year, to the takeovers which featured Fanbases of Kpop groups that collaborated with the program to educate listeners on their favourite groups while we play listed their music.

Hitherto, the Kpop world barely talked about Africa or looked to Africa as a viable option when promoting & as a possible place to physically visit.

Now, some of their stars make references to Ghana because of the works done by Winston Micheals and his team. Micheals has also been featured by BBC for his work.

