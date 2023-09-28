A 20-year-old Ghanaian TikToker and YouTuber known as Quitachie has garnered significant attention with a video offering a glimpse into her lavish daily life living alone in Ghana

A 20-year-old Ghanaian woman, known as Quitachie on TikTok and YouTube, has taken social media by storm with a video offering a glimpse into her daily life living independently in Ghana.

In the video, she showcases a day filled with luxuries, including Netflix sessions, a trip to purchase KFC, moments of flaunting bundles of 100-dollar notes, and the use of virtual reality for entertainment, among other opulent experiences.

Quitachie's extravagant lifestyle, as depicted in the video, has intrigued and curious viewers.

A 20-year-old Ghanaian lady shows off her plush apartment and lifestyle Photo credit: Quitachie

Source: TikTok

The video has ignited a broader conversation about social media influencers and content creators who share their lifestyles online, often attracting attention and inquiries about their means of affording such extravagance.

Social media users react to the video of Quitachie on TikTok

Many online users have also been left wondering about Quitachie's background and the source of her wealth, prompting discussions and speculation regarding her identity and profession.

Below are some comments from Ghanaians who saw the video on social media.

charttie said:

I think we have 2 types of Ghana u probably at the best side. Ei soft life paaaa nie

she_luvs❤_ bellie❤ mentioned:

Ghana dey sweet paa.......,watching from the other Ghana

Captain _gh stated:

Always spending, enjoyment paaa nie Am following you there YouTube Channel Quitachie

Watch the video below:

