Bold declarations made by one of Ghana's BECE candidates has recently got many talking online after the video surfaced

The cliff captured the young girl stating that she looks forward to achieving 9 (ones) in all the subjects she sits for

Her reason was that she comes from a family with no history of failure and she will not be the first to break that record

A confident Ghanaian young girl who is sitting for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has recently emphasised that there is no way she would fail in any of her papers given her family history.

BECE candidate in an interview, pupils, sitting for an exam Photo credit: @pulseghana, ghanaiantimes

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana had the young lady revealing that she looks forward to making bagging single digits (9 ones) in all her subject given that her family only produce excellent students.

Upon being asked how her first papers fared, she boldly mentioned that they were not difficult but fine. The interviewer wanted to know if any questions came that she did not learn before, and her response was a big 'no'.

The post was shared with the caption;

Day One of the 2022 BECE and these are the reactions from students after the paper!

At the time of this publication, over 36,000 views and 100 comments have been racked up.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@jrthedarkskin commented:

"Im my family we don't fail". Aboaaaaa confidence dey papa lol.

@abby7420 prayed:

May God Help these children to pass in Jesus Name ❤️

From @narteydaniel7:

Since when did Exams has be come a cool buddy like dat?

@realsirgeneral commented:

My family we don't fail I like that girl

Other students were also captured sharing their experiences in the video linked below;

Young Student Branded a Witch for Bagging Aggregate 30 in BECE - Activist

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that women's rights activist, Margaret Brew-Ward, revealed that a young student was branded a witch after she achieved an aggregate of 30 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

She explained that the girl lived in a community in Ghana where no one had obtained good grades to secure enrolment into a senior high school.

In an interview on The Probe on Joy News, Brew-Ward shed light on unfounded allegations of witchcraft against women. The human rights activist highlighted that persons labelled supposed witches are maltreated, leading to their death sometimes.

Source: YEN.com.gh