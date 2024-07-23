A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her inspiring story of how she built a house from selling kontomire has gone viral

Doris Yeboah stated that she had been selling kontomire for the past 15 years and had made remarkable progress in life

She also opened up about other achievements from her business, including how she's supported her children's schooling with funds from it

A Ghanaian woman who sells kontomire (cocoyam leaves) has achieved the remarkable feat of building her own house from the proceeds of her small business.

Doris Yeboah, a native of Suhum, stated in an interview on Ghanaweb TV that she learnt the trade from her mum when she was young.

She developed an interest in the business after years of helping her mother and established her own when she grew older.

She said that was her only option after her dreams of becoming a nurse were dashed.

"I was very passionate about going to school. I wanted to become a nurse or a teacher, but my mother could not support me.

"My dad passed away when I was young, and my mum was the only fending for the family, but she didn't have enough to send me to school so I dropped out to support her, " she said.

Despite the modest nature of her business, she managed to save diligently, driven by a dream to provide a better living situation for herself and her family.

After 15 years of setting up her own business, she's been able to build her own house and support her kids through school.

Netizens impressed by Doris' achievement

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and praised Madam Doris's achievement.

@Razarkpinto1 wrote:

"These market women make much more money than most government workers.......If u care to know."

