A young lady has recently got many on social media talking after sharing photos of pieces of fish she bought

She revealed in a Twitter post that a fish head was sold for Ghc14, which is very expensive

A netizen joked, saying the state of the fish and how costly it is only reminds him of the current Ghanaian economy

A Ghanaian young lady has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after a video of a piece of fish she bought for Ghc14 surfaced.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @zubaidah_x had a video of a fish head and tail, which were each selling for the same price.

@zubaidah_x's post was shared with the caption;

¢14 for one

Many Ghanaians who saw the post have had a lot to say. At the time of this publication, close to 20 retweets with 48 quote tweets and 219 likes have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@KusioKwadwo wrote:

Selling this Fish for 14ghc is a Cheat.... selling this in Ghana whiles we hv a Sea next to Us...we just cheating ourselves to make Excess Profit.

@DanMantey commented:

But seriously ooo wer do u people buy ur food from. Ghana hard ooo but chale. First this was like 3cedis now it’s around 7 cedis but 14 die3333

@FrankAmankwaa18 replied:

Depend on where you buy it from ? Perhaps you will get it for 3 cedis in zingy

From @DerrickD45:

Although dry & pale, I'm only reminded of the current Ghanaian economy by the stare of this fish.

@Cmengor teased:

The fish in the second frame also wants to comment

@kbilien commented:

Buy egg and move on

