TV3 Mentor auditions have begun, and a young man who was contesting to get on the show was brutally rejected by one of the judges Abiana

The younging who goes by the name Drew attempted to perform one of Kidi's songs, but his efforts seemed not to have pleased one of the judges

A video of the interesting incident sparked reactions on social media, with many feeling bad for the young man and saying judge Abiana was rude to him

A video from the recent TV3 Mentor auditions has caused a stir and got folks talking on social media.

Drew auditions for TV3 Mentor Source: Tv3

Source: Instagram

In the video, a young contestant named Drew got on stage to perform Kidi's, 'Mon Bebe'. The confident young man hopped on stage to deliver an energetic performance, but it was cut short abruptly by one of the judges, a popular Ghanaian singer called Abiana.

She screamed the words ''out out out'' at the young man and clapped at him to stop performing, expressing her disdain at his stagecraft.

The video went viral on social media and stirred reactions from Ghanaians. Many of them felt Abiana was unfair to the young man as she cut his performance short too early. Peeps found the video disturbing.

Netizens React To Abiana's Actions

qwasie_kena condemned her actions were

This is very rude .... she complained about mark doing similar to her

iamemefa5 also felt Abiana was in the wrong:

That's rude! My opinion. At least listen to him. Such things kills some people's spirit

queenkofficialgh also wrote:

I’m disappointed at this act from Abiana. Though she didn’t do it in a mean way but to me it’s an emotional breakdown to an upcoming artist.

korkukish was disgusted:

I don’t think the guy has that terrible voice tho but this is unfair and very rude

