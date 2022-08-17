Tv3 Mentor was one of the most watched tv shows in Ghana back in the day, and some stars from the show won the hearts of Ghanaians with their talents

Some of the iconic stars from the show were Isaac The Showboy, Andy, Cee, Erico and Okrasini Samuel

Most of the popular talents from the show have been away from the limelight for years and have been missed by Ghanaians

Tv3 Mentor was one of the most iconic talent shows from back in the day as it was watched by most Ghanaians.

The show was one of the first music-oriented reality shows in Ghana. The first edition of Mentor began in 2006, unearthing some wonderful talents in Ghana.

The show has had 9 editions, with the last one being in 2020. Unfortunately, many famous musicians who rose to stardom with the help of the show have been missing from the limelight for years, leaving many Ghanaians to wonder where they are now.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of stars from the show with details of how they are faring now.

1. Isaac The Showboy

Isaac became famous when he featured on the maiden edition of Tv3 Mentor. The singer wowed Ghanaians with his unique voice and impressive stagecraft. Although he did not win the show, Isaac had lots of fans and gained a lot of attention after the show.

He signed onto Ahmed Banda's Bandex Music label. He enjoyed success for a while, releasing some songs with Gospel musician Great Ampong and fellow Mentor star Cee. Isaac, for some personal reasons, left Bandex and has since been missing from the limelight.

2. Odarky De Andy

Andy was one of the favourites to win Mentor 1 and was the first runner-up. He was very popular and loved by Ghanaians. He enjoyed success too after the show and released songs like 'Fanta Di Hi,' 'Sweetie', and 'Kokonsa.'

According to the musician, his fame was cut short after his handlers deceived him into making some decisions that killed his career. Andy took a long break from music and bounced back but could not catapult himself to the heights he once reached. He has since been missing from the music scene.

3. Cee

Cynthia Appiah-Kubi, popularly known as Cee, was one of the brightest sparks from Mentor 2 as she wowed folks with her angelic and soothing voice. The musician did well after the show as her songs got lots of airplay.

She did numerous songs with Great Ampong and Isaac. Although her music career went quiet after some years, Cee seems to be doing well for herself and is now based in the United States and still does music. Cee is now a mother and has three kids.

4. Okrasini Samuel

Okrasini Samuel featured on the maiden edition of Tv3 Mentor and was loved by fans and the judges. He did well during and after the show as he signed to Okraku Mantey's Slip Music. Songs he did while signed to the label did quite well and propelled his career to good heights.

He released songs like 'Serwaa Akoto' and 'Dabi Dabi.' Samuel later left the label, and his career went downhill after. He, however, seems to be doing well for himself regardless.

5. Erico

Erico was the winner of the 3rd edition of Tv 3 Mentor. The gospel musician was one of the most loved acts on the show hence he took home the grand prize. Erico's career was expected to do tremendously well, but the gospel star got disappointed and has recently said he regrets doing music. Erico, in 2018, opened up about some health issues he has been facing.

