A young mother has recently become the talk of many after making a surprising announcement on social media

A TikTok post had her revealing that she got pregnant with twins just two months after giving birth to a baby girl

Many resorted to the comments section to congratulate her, while others teased that she could not wait to have another child

A young woman has recently got many talking on social media after announcing that she is pregnant with twins.

Lady in bonnet holding her baby, woman giving side eyes Photo credit: @_shinkkk/TikTok, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @_shinkkk had her revealing that her pregnancy came just two months after giving birth to her daughter.

She shared the video with the caption;

Welp looks like she wont be having only child syndrome…. Hopefully its a boy up in there this time

Many internet users who saw her post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, close to 200,000 likes, over 3,700 comments and 3800 shares have been gathered.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@dsmith2288 commented:

Same thing happened to me I sent that baby to heaven to keep my grandma some company

@lishlatrice said:

People don’t believe in waiting 6 weeks I guess

@ria_y replied:

Chile I would be in TEARS the while 9 months I’m talking bout not missing a day of crying

@justhuslin07 commented:

So technically you got triplets ❤️, aww congratulations

From @kyjanee_:

Same thing happened to my cousin lolnow she has 3 boys ! They’re all currently 1

@debbie20215 wrote:

Idk sis it’s a blessing.. them twins might be for a reason.. I hope you change your mind

The full video has been linked below;

I Was Feeling the Baby on My Back: Lady, 37, Pregnant for 6 Years Shares Story as She Finally Delivers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady became a mum after delivering a baby girl at 9:00 am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after 6 years of pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively with YEN.com.gh, the new mum said it still surprises her that she recently delivered a baby.

Describing her ordeal, Taiwo said everything was going fine during the first three months of the pregnancy until she had a nightmare.

"The journey wasn't that easy. It was so tough... So so tough. "Everything started three months after I noticed that I was pregnant. "The pregnancy was positive during the first three months until I had a dream where I was shot in my tummy. "It was after that dream that problem started with the pregnancy,'' the new mum recounted to YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh