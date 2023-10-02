A Ghanaian man in the United States has opened up on how he fulfilled his dream of pursuing a career as a security service personnel

Bright Adjei-Kontor said he was initially denied enlistment to the Ghana Army and Police on seven occasions

He revealed that he enlisted in the US Army on his first attempt and advised persons who seek to join not to hesitate

A young man denied enlistment to the Ghana Police and Army seven times has opened up on how he defied the odds to pursue his ambition of becoming a security service personnel abroad.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bright Adjei-Kontor said his quest to pursue a career as a security service personnel dates back to 2011 when he first applied to the Ghana Army.

Bright Adjei-Kontoh shares how he became a soldier Photo credit: @brytesugar/TikTok @Instagram

Source: UGC

After his application was turned down, Bright applied again in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 but was still unsuccessful.

He even attempted to join the Ghana Police in 2018 be was also rejected.

"In 2018 I gave upbecause I was over 32 years."

I travelled to the US in 2019

In a desperate quest to achieve his dream, Bright relocated to the US in 2019, where he worked as a nurse anaesthetist for some time, after which he applied for enlistment in the US Army in 2023.

"I arrived in the US in 2019. I got enlisted in 2023. I just walked to a recruiter's office, they scheduled me for exams and physicals and I passed.

The cut-off age was 35 years and I was above that age but the Army gives an age waiver of 41 years which I benefitted from."

The recruitment process is so simple and easy, and you will never pay a dime for anything. You will go to training with just your documents and the clothes you wear from home. The military will give you anything you need

Bright, who has the rank of a specialist, has urged Ghanaians who get the opportunity to join the US military not to hesitate.

"If you ever have the chance to Join the US Military, be it the Army Air Force, Navy, or Marines, please join because it has lots of benefits and prestige. Our services are well appreciated" he stated.

Lady advises people to travel abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady based in the United States has advised the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Ama Koranteng, who relocated to the USA 10 years ago and currently works in the US Army.

She revealed that people with decent jobs in Ghana should cool down on their craze to travel abroad, especially if they are not required to make that journey.

She said the hustle in the USA is real; hence, Ghanaians who yearn to make that trip should be measured in their expectations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh