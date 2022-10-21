A young lady has made her father and mother happy as she took them out to beautiful places in Ibadan

After eating some food for her father's birthday, she took both of them to a game centre where they had a feel of the virtual reality game

People praised the lady, praying that God would bless them abundantly to get their own family car soon

A young Nigerian lady has shared a short video to show how she made her father happy on his birthday.

The lady revealed that since her parents did not have a car, she decided to use Uber to take both her mother and dad out.

The lady's dad and mum enjoyed themselves throughout the outing. Photo source: TikTok/@tolahuncho4pf

Lady treated her parents well

After the lady had taken them to eat amala, they went to the cinema. She recorded beautiful moments of their outing.

Before they went inside to watch the movie, her parents played a board game in the relaxation arena. They also experienced a virtual reality game. People thanked her for giving her parents a good experience.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

BUTTERFLYGODMOTHER said:

"'We don’t have a car' next year aje, God will provide more than cars for you and your family."

user3098914869154 said:

"This is so beautiful! More African parents need to have such relationships with their kids. More power to you guys…."

Olamilekan David said:

"Am impressed with this, you are a blessed child."

Nickiroman said:

"I laughed through out this was so cute!!"

iremide413 said:

"Aww so sweet, may God bless you more."

RAH said:

"Your mummy assistant birthday girl."

2specha402 said:

"It’s the Hype for me. God bless you real Big."

philomenaogbemudi said:

"GOD bless you Amen my sister."

Ichenyke said:

"God bless u for making dem happy, ur kids will always be der for u."

Krespo22 said:

"Nice one sis for putting smile on your parent face."

