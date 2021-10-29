NPP Deputy National Communication Director Kamal-Deen Abdullai has intimated that purchasing an iPhone valued at Ghc10,000 when one is unemployed is a cause to be concerned about

Kamal-Deen revealed that he saw many of the Ghana Immigration Service applicants holding expensive phones around the recruitment centre

He added that as far as he is concerned, one of the primary reasons behind the high unemployment rate among the youth is the attitude with which they approach jobs

A recent publication by Peacefmonline.com has reported that Kamal-Deen Abdullai, the NPP Deputy National Communication Director has admonished Ghanaian youth to cultivate the right attitude towards work.

According to the report, Kamal-Deen Abdullai shared that many of the youth are fond of using the latest iPhones which cost Ghc10,000 when they have no jobs.

Kamal-Deen Abdullai in an interview Photo credit: Peacefmonline.com

The NPP National Communication Director shared that he saw many of the Ghana Immigration applicants showcasing expensive iPhones at the recruitment grounds and he wondered how they regard themselves as unemployed.

"Go and check the applicants for the immigration recruitment. Some are holding an iPhone 12 and the latest phone in town but are in a queue looking for an immigration job. The Ghc 10,000 you're using to buy the phone, that 10,000 can be a startup capital for something else but that person says I am unemployed," he said according to Peacefmonline.com.

Kamal-Deen also revealed that he is of the conviction that the major cause of unemployment in the country is the mindset the youth have about work.

