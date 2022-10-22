A man has surprised his wife with a house, which caused a lot of online stir as netizens are amazed by the kind gesture

In the video shared on Twitter by Instablog9ja, the woman is seen jumping and running around hysterically when she was handed the keys to the house

In the video, the couple appeared to be in celebration mode as they were wearing white and had canopies in the compound decorated with balloons

A couple caused a social media frenzy when the man gifted his wife with a house, which caused the woman to jump and run around in excitement. The video shared on Twitter had a caption which read, "good women need to be celebrated". It is a testament to how good the woman has been to her husband.

Man gifts his wife with a new house. Photo credit: Instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

After the woman handed over the keys to the house, she knelt before her husband in appreciation of the gift and entered the living room, still jumping around in excitement. Watch the video below.

The video has evoked a lot of reactions on social media. Some thanked the man for his wonderful gift; others couldn't understand why the woman was going beserk since the couple would live in the house. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

@Funmilaryhor prayed:

God abeg na better husband I wan marry o

@xtasy001asked:

How does husband surprise wife with a new house? Is it not their house? I don't understand

@JimmyJa92379001 reiterated:

Good women deserve to be celebrated ❤️

@EmmyJoe07 prayed:

This is so good and awesome . My brother may God continue to protect, preserve and prosper you for showing love to your wife. Congratulations to you and your family.

@agba_friyoyo commented:

Insha Allah, bikudiratilah, I will do this for my wife/wives and parents one day.

