A Ghanaian woman has become the talk of many on social media after getting a massive gift for her boyfriend

A video captured her purchasing a walled and gated land in Accra for the love of her life, which is also registered in his name

Many Ghanaian men who saw the video took to the comments section to question God why they did not meet women like the her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian young woman has recently got many men wishing they were in her boyfriend's shoes after a video of her purchasing land for him surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian lady in a green outfit standing infront of a black gate, documents of the land Photo credit: @gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @gyaigyimii has a video of the lady opening a large black gate. In the video, she revealed that she chose to buy a walled and gated land for her man in Accra. A photo with documentation of the land in the man's name was also shared.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comments section to share various opinions. At the time of this publication, over 230 retweets, 50 quote tweets, and 1,214 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@yaw_preach commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I guess the girl is a Nigerian cos Ghana girl paa no go do this one

@Abena_Toya replied:

Most of the guys in the comments say God of dbee when nu, 1. She’s not a dbee but a hardworking girl 2. Her bf spoils her and that’s her love language 3. She reciprocates and spoils him back and that’s a win win. Most of you don’t even don’t want to do anything but you expecting

@@cyril_klevs wrote:

this Accra we dey everybody then e tactics oo ,you ask yourself where tf do the get the money ...cus squad dey work hard buh noting give them

From @Kwame_UTD:

Is that birthday gift ? God we’re all your son ooo. Lead us to the same people you’re leading others . We beg

The full video has been linked here.

Many React as Loving Girlfriend Buys 28 acres of Land for Boyfriend on his Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a loyal and loving girlfriend managed to get many reacting massively as she purchased 28 acres of land for her boyfriend.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @ARITHEEDON wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday and sharing the news of the purchase of the land as a gift.

@ARITHEEDON's post at the time of this publication has racked up over 37,000 likes, close to 8,000 retweets with more than 200 comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh