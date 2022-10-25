A lady has taken to social media to remind them that women should desist from providing for their lovers

This advice from Njeri Muchina, an influential tweep, emanated from a confession on Twitter where a lady had confessed to having been providing and housing a man while on campus

The providing babe had also disclosed that she at some point gave her man Ghc2,287 to buy a TV from her student loan, but he 'ate' the money

When things finally took the wrong turn in the relationship, she kicked him out but later on forcefully opened her door while she was at work and stole everything

A Twitter influencer Njeri Muchina in Kenya, has warned Kenyan women against housing and providing for their men.

Kenyan lady warns women about housing and providing for men. Photo: Njeri Muchina.

It's not natural!

A Twitter influencer has taken the initiative to war her fellow women on housing and spending on their lovers.

She cautioned that the man was not one's husband and since the two of you are not married, he would be misusing you.

Njeri Muchina noted that it was not normal for a woman to provide, and even the man knows it to be so.

"Women are not providers. It's not natural nor right to provide for a man unless you are married and he's incapacitated," she wrote.

The influencer was chiming in on a larger conversation that was going on in Twitter about a woman who had opened up to provide for a man older than her.

The lady was on campus, and her boyfriend was older than her since he wasn't employed, he invited him to live with her.

That's when things went wrong she got pregnant, and their qualms extended with the man not taking responsibility for her throwing him out.

Ghanaian Woman Encourages Ladies To Appreciate Boyfriends Who Give Them GH₵20 Per Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a bold Ghanaian woman recently shared a word of advice to women, which gathered massive reactions on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @adepacreamlady had her sharing that a lady must count herself lucky if she is dating a wise man who gives her GH₵20 or GH₵30 every day.

She added that it is not necessarily the responsibility of a boyfriend to give his woman money every day hence the little he affords to give out must be appreciated. @adepacreamlady also mentioned that men of such kind are very rare to find because there are married women with kids who do not receive such amounts from their partners daily.

